Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --Larson Tool Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Manny Resendes to Quality Assurance Manager. Manny has been employed at Larson since 1996 and has worked in many capacities, including tool making, tool designer/CNC programmer, process improvement engineer and quality assurance. He holds many certificates including Lean Program Expert, with a Six Sigma Black Belt Certification in 2008. He is responsible for all elements of the quality function, including response to quality issues and the maintenance of Larson's TS 16949 certification. In his spare time Manny enjoys spending time with family and traveling New England.



“Here at Larson Tool we pay relentless attention to details from engineering design through our production process to assure the highest standards of quality and performance, and I am proud to be part of that process,” according to Mr. Resendes.



In more than 90 years Larson has grown in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. By offering a wide range of capabilities — including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more — Larson has developed the ability to provide high quality, cost-effective solutions.



Through significant investment in leading edge manufacturing equipment and the continued support from customers and loyal co-workers, Larson has reinforced the commitment made by the founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations. For more information on Larson Tool, visit their website at www.larsontool.com