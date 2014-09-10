Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --Based in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company is a trusted supplier of metal stampings to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson offers a wide range of metalworking and metal stamping services – including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining and more. The United States Department of Labor awarded Larson Tool with the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) 2014 certification by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).



“We are extremely proud of our entire workforce”, states Chuck Cederberg, President of Larson Tool. “Being recognized by OSHA as an elite employer is certainly an honor. At Larson Tool, safety always comes first and our comprehensive safety procedures in place at our facility for all our employees translate into a safer on-the-job work culture which ensures a more reliable production run for our valued customers.” In April of 1956, Larson Tool formed an employee run safety committee. Since its inception, safety has been a core value of the entire organization. The safety committee continues to play an integral part in its day to day operations.



The goal of SHARP is to recognize organizations that operate an exemplary injury and illness prevention program. Vital elements of the program include management leadership and commitment to a safe working environment; employee involvement in implementing the health and safety program; worksite hazard analysis; prevention and control programs; and comprehensive safety and health training.



For more information on Larson Tool & Stamping Company, please visit: http://www.larsontool.com



About Larson Tool

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tools & Stamping Company has been making a difference over the years as it has grown in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. By offering a wide range of capabilities — including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more — Larson has developed the ability to provide high quality, cost-effective solutions. Through significant investment in leading edge manufacturing equipment and the continued support from customers and loyal co-workers, Larson has reinforced the commitment made by the founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.



