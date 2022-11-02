Larson Tool & Stamping Announces New Human Resources Manager

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2022 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company is pleased to announce Anna Barden as its new Human Resources Manager.



Barden brings with her 10 years' experience working in human resources, primarily in the manufacturing sector. She has an undergraduate degree in management and economics from Providence College and received her MBA from Bryant University. During her career, Barden has implemented two HRIS platforms, helping to optimize the HR component for an overall better employee experience at all levels of the organization.



She has taken on several key safety roles alongside her human resources duties throughout her career. Of this, Barden states, "There is a synergy between safety initiatives and their function within human resources in general. Understanding this and making them integral parts of the work culture is an aspect of my job that I enjoy."



When asked about Barden's impact on the team, President Chuck Cederberg said, "She is filling the role left by her predecessor, Bill Jordan, who served this company very well during his fruitful career with Larson before retiring recently. We are grateful to him for working with Anna, helping to transition this role over to her seamlessly. Of course, this comes as no surprise, since one of Anna's strengths is process improvement, along with conflict resolution and risk mitigation. We are excited to have her with us and look forward to her long and successful career with Larson."



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.