Larson Tool & Stamping Announces New Quality Control Manager

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company is pleased to announce Sharon Costa as its new Quality Control Manager.



Costa comes toLarson with 20-plus years of experience in quality assurance. She holds a bachelor's degree in project management, is an ASQ Certified Quality Auditor, and holds a VDA Process Auditor certification. With vast experience in quality standards for precision machining manufacturers working with medical device companies, Costa bring her strict ISO 13485 sensibilities to Larson. Sharon will be responsible for the quality management systems and regulations, and provides integral support to improve processes and product quality at Larson.



When asked about what she enjoys the most about joining Larson, Costa said, "I have worked for solid, well-run organizations in the past; I am very impressed with how many department owners and leads at Larson take ownership of their responsibilities, ensuring that people are properly trained, empowered, and equipped to do their jobs—not leaving 'loose ends' to be fixed by the quality manager. Process managers take their jobs seriously and people are accountable for their work. Having such cohesive vision and follow-through allows us to produce the top-quality components we are known for."



President Chuck Cederberg said of Costa joining the team, "Sharon understands process implicitly and uses that knowledge to improve it with added efficiency. We run a lean operation and Sharon is a great fit. Having a new set of eyes always brings vision to help us update and streamline functions that may have been overlooked, such as reducing the amount of paperwork with our documentation protocols, while still maintain accuracy and accountability. We're glad to bring another woman onto the team and welcome her input and perspective as we forge forward."



For more information on Larson Tool & Stamping Company, visit www.larsontool.com.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.