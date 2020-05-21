Larson Tool & Stamping Company Announces New Production Manager

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2020 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company is pleased to announce Andrew Larson as its new Production Manager.



Andrew graduated from Roger Williams University with a degree in finance and focus on business development. He spent his summer breaks working with the team at Larson Tool in a variety of areas. His solid cross-section of experience during his time on the production floor helped focus his desire to ultimately be a part of the family business.



Prior to starting as Production Manager at Larson Tool in December of 2019, Andrew worked outside of the industry for several years, as he felt it was important to see how other companies operate. Working in finance, customer-service, and management he gained skills that translate well to Larson Tool's customer-centric philosophies. He developed skills in building teams, fostering collaboration, and business development. His combined experience working at Larson Tool as well as other organizations enables him to bring best practices together to meet the needs of his customers.



When asked about beginning his career at Larson Tool, Andrew said, "It is a great time to be coming aboard as Larson Tool celebrates 100 years of business, something our entire team is very proud of. I am looking forward to bringing my experience to the table and blending it with our developed processes to keep up our mission of providing quality products and services to our customers. We're focused on continuous improvement: working efficiently and remaining contemporary, a tradition I am excited to continue."



Ray Niquette, Jr., VP at Larson, said of Larson, "It is great to have Andrew aboard and nice knowing the next generation is getting involved! He's been able to get up to speed really quickly and has a great feel for the customer base. He brings a new perspective that will pave the way for growth in the future."



For more information on Larson Tool & Stamping Company, visit http://www.larsontool.com.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.