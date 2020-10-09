Larson Tool & Stamping Company Announces New Quality Engineer

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2020 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company is pleased to announce Kyle Cederberg as its new Quality Engineer.



Cederberg is a 2017 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. After college, he worked on several computer-based systems that supported the network and communication systems for the U.S. military overseas, blockchain technology, and cyber defense systems. These programs helped him gain valuable experience in problem solving, writing and meeting customer requirements, and supporting customers during systems implementation.



Cederberg will apply his experience in technology and systems to build upon the already solid foundation Larson Tool has built over its 100 years. Now, Cederberg ensures the part or component meets all customer specifications throughout the stamping process, is an active member on the material review board, and helps design new approaches to Larson's systems and processes to improve efficiency and integrity.



Excited about his start at Larson, Cederberg explained, "Larson's operation, machinery, and technology are advanced and ahead of the curve. My passion is technology and I look forward to working with the tools we have, plus bring even more systems in Larson online. Our history has shown that we have always performed well, regardless of what's happening in the world. I hope I can carry that legacy and our company's traditions and values through another generation."



Bob Soares, Quality Manager at Larson, said of Cederberg, "Kyle is a welcome addition to the Larson team. He is agile and forward thinking—a valuable resource to help deepen our efficiency, diligence to quality, and accuracy of measurement. I couldn't think of a better combination to have in a colleague supporting the quality group, on the production floor, and behind the scenes planning for the future.



For more information on Larson Tool & Stamping Company, visit www.larsontool.com.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.