Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company is proud to report that Manual Resendes, Larson’s current Quality Assurance Manager, has been promoted to the Engineering Group as a Systems & Special Project Manager. Manny’s extensive background, training and tenure at Larson uniquely qualify him for this new position.



Larson Tool & Stamping Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Soares as the Quality Assurance Manager. Bob spent several years as the Quality Manager at Larson Tool from 1999 – 2002 and has now rejoined the company in the same capacity. Bob has over 15 years of experience as a Quality Manager and QMS Management Representative. He is responsible for all elements of the quality function, including response to quality issues and the maintenance of Larson's TS 16949 certification. Bob is an active member in the American Society for Quality where he holds a leadership role in the Rhode Island Section of ASQ. He holds several Certifications through ASQ including Certified Quality Engineer, Certified Quality Auditor, Certified Manager of Quality and Organizational Excellence and is also a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt.



Chuck Cederberg, President of Larson Tool & Stamping Company, mentions, “At Larson Tool, unsurpassed quality starts with relentless attention to detail, right from engineering design through the production process. We go above and beyond to provide metal stamping parts and components that are not only conforming in dimensions and tolerances but are consistent, clean and cosmetically appealing. Bob comes to us with a solid background in quality assurance; testing and regulatory compliance and we’re thrilled to have him as part of the Larson Tool family and in-charge of the quality process again.”



About Larson Tool & Stamping

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tools & Stamping Company has been making a difference over the years as it has grown in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. By offering a wide range of capabilities - including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more - Larson has developed the ability to provide high quality, cost-effective solutions. Through significant investment in leading edge manufacturing equipment and the continued support from customers and loyal co-workers, Larson has reinforced the commitment made by the founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.