Larson Tool & Stamping Company at the FABTECH Expo 2014

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the upcoming FABTECH Expo 2014, North America’s largest metal forming, and fabricating, welding and finishing event, in Atlanta, GA at Georgia World Congress Center from November 11-13, 2014 (Booth # B1552). Based in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool is a trusted supplier of precision metal stamping parts and components to a wide number of industries in the United States. From simple hand-fed forming, welding and blanking operations to complex progressive die stampings and automated assemblies, deep drawn metal stampings for significantly large metal components to other value-added solutions - Larson Tool offers a range of innovative and highly specialized capabilities. The combination of dedicated workforce, the state-of-the-art metal stamping facility, and control of all in-house processes enables Larson Tool to create the capacity to meet delivery schedules with the highest quality metal stamping products at competitive pricing.



John Cryan, Sales Manager at Larson Tool & Stamping Company said, “As a member of the Precision Metal forming Association (PMA), we look forward to coming together at the PMA-sponsored FABTECH Expo tradeshow and making new connections. The visitors will have first-hand access to our representatives to discuss their design and production challenges and learn about our complete metal stamping services – from design and tooling through production.”



Larson Tool & Stamping Company is participating in the 60-second FABTECH Expo 2014 Exhibitor Video Contest. Access to the video contest can be found at the following link: http://www.fabtechexpo.com/video-display-page/larson-tool-stamping-company/#.VDa8U_ldWSo.



Attendees can register for the FABTECH Expo event at http://www.fabtechexpo.com/attend/#.VC2z5PldWSo and use promo code FBGUEST for free admission.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tools & Stamping Company has been making a difference over the years as it has grown in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. By offering a wide range of capabilities including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more Larson has developed the ability to provide high quality, cost-effective solutions. Through significant investment in leading edge manufacturing equipment and the continued support from customers and loyal co-workers, Larson has reinforced the commitment made by the founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.



Get Social With Us:



Google+

LinkedIn

YouTube