Larson Tool & Stamping Company Exhibiting at Design-2-Part Uncasville 2019

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2019 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the upcoming Design-2-Part (D2P) 2019, New England's largest contract manufacturing trade show. The event will be held in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Exposition Center on April 24 and 25. The show offers Larson representatives the unique opportunity to meet OEM engineers and buyers face-to-face while talking with them about their innovative metal forming solutions. Larson can be found at booth #335 and will be displaying samples of deep drawn and metal formed components and assemblies.



Neil Fonger, Larson's Sales and Marketing Manager, said, "Larson Tool's expertise runs deep—having been in business for almost 100 years. We've established ourselves as a reliable innovator in the metal forming industry. Our booth will be staffed with experienced representatives who will be more than happy to answer attendees' questions about metal stamping and deep draw processes. These events give us unique exposure to industry insights—especially when they come directly from visitors to our booth. We look forward to listening to participants who stop by and learning about their needs and what they find important. These valuable discussions inform us on how we can assist all customers with their production needs or their next product development project."



Show floor admission is free and you can register for the event by clicking here. To learn more about Larson Tool & Stamping, visit www.larsontool.com.larsontool.com or call (508) 222-0897.



About Larson Tool

Larson Tool & Stamping is based in Attleboro, MA and is a trusted supplier of precision metal stamping parts and components to a wide number of industries in the United States. Larson's innovative and highly specialized capabilities range from complex progressive die stampings and deep drawn cylinders to value-added, forming, welding, and assembly operations.



Larson Tool specializes in deep drawn components and offers many full-service solutions. The combination of having a dedicated workforce, state-of-the-art metal stamping facility, and control of all in-house processes enables Larson Tool to meet delivery schedules with the highest quality metal stamping products at competitive pricing.