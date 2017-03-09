Larson Tool & Stamping Company Exhibiting at D2P Atlanta

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2017 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the Southeast Design 2 Part (D2P)—the region's largest contract manufacturing trade show—on March 29 and 30, 2017 at the Cobb Galleria Center in Atlanta, Georgia (booth # 433). For almost 100 years, Larson Tool has been a valued supplier of precision metal stampings, including progressive die stampings and automated assemblies, to hundreds of U.S. companies—big and small. From supporting entrepreneurial ventures such as the Kuma™ Spork to forging a successful collaboration with a leading manufacturer of gerotor pumps, Larson's capabilities provide a wide range of design for manufacturability (DFM) solutions for custom or volume production.



Larson is a member of the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA). It is a family-owned contract manufacturer that continues to innovate the metal forming landscape in the areas of design, safety, quality, tooling technology, process control, product development, and productivity—consequently improving on the form, fit, and function of complex part geometries for industrial applications.



John Cryan, Sales Manager at Larson Tool & Stamping Company, said, "Our inclusive company culture is defined by our core values—integrity, clarity, collaborative communication, and timely response—which gives us the foundation to pursue new opportunities and possibilities for our original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners. That further translates into accelerated time to market, increased flexibility, reduced warehouse and other logistics costs, economical customization, and improved quality. Come visit our booth # 433 at D2P Atlanta and discuss your specific design requirements with one of our representatives. We'll be giving away stainless steel rulers, made in U.S. by GEI International, Inc., for precision measurement tasks."



For more information on Larson Tool and its capabilities, visit www.larsontool.com.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.