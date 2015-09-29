Larson Tool & Stamping Company at FABTECH Expo 2015

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the upcoming FABTECH Expo 2015, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event, in Chicago, IL. The event is held at McCormick Place, from November 9-12, 2015 (Booth # S4577). Larson Tool is based in Attleboro, MA and is a trusted supplier of precision metal stamping parts and components to a wide number of industries in the United States. Their innovative and highly specialized capabilities include simple hand-fed forming, welding, and blanking operations to complex progressive die stampings and automated assemblies. Larson Tool also specializes in deep drawn metal stampings for significantly large metal components and offers many value-added solutions. The combination of having a dedicated workforce, state-of-the-art metal stamping facility, and control of all in-house processes enables Larson Tool to meet delivery schedules with the highest quality metal stamping products at competitive pricing.



John Cryan, Sales Manager at Larson Tool & Stamping Company said, "For over 90 years we have been innovating and advancing the technology of metal stamping through the pursuit of new solutions and possibilities for our customers. As a member of the Precision Metal forming Association (PMA), we look forward to coming together at this year's PMA-sponsored FABTECH Expo tradeshow, and making new connections. The visitors will have first-hand access to our representatives to discuss their design and production challenges and learn about our complete metal stamping services, from design and tooling through production. Come see us at Booth# S4577 and pick-up your free metal stamping design guide."



Attendees can register for free admission at the FABTECH Expo 2015 show by clicking here.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference over the years as it has grown in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. By offering a wide range of capabilities including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more, Larson has developed the ability to provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions. Through significant investment in leading edge manufacturing equipment and the continued support from customers and loyal co-workers, Larson has reinforced the commitment made by the founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.



For more information, call 508-222-0897 or look online at www.larsontool.com



