Larson Tool and Stamping Company Supports Entrepreneurial Venture

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --For almost 100 years, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of U.S. companies—big and small. Larson Tool recently collaborated with Micah Baclig, a freelance designer based out of Providence, RI, to bring his conceptualized design of a compact and reusable utensil to life. Leveraging its technical know-how, precision metalworking experience and expertise, and in-house tooling capability, the stamping house custom designed and manufactured this innovative utensil—the Kuma™ spork. This hybrid form of cutlery, combining spoon and fork, was designed to be a convenient alternative to disposable cutlery that is often thrown out after one use.



A graduate of the industrial design program at the Rhode Island School of Design, Baclig approached Larson Tool in assisting him to find the right tool, material, and stamping for his creative vision. Continuing on its path of spurring innovation and creating new markets, the company took on the role of a mentor and collaborator to guide him through the entire manufacturing process. Baclig described his experience working with Larson Tool as "far and away the most positive" out of all his dealings with various vendors. He added, "As a company, they have been nothing but willing, receptive, and transparent in dealing with me and my small business."



John Cryan, Sales Manager at Larson Tool, said, "Given our company's impressive patent legacy and having pioneered many great inventions, including the ratchet wrench, load lifting jack, and jack handle, among others. At Larson Tool, we understand that starting a venture is a complex undertaking. That's why we act as a catalyst and nurture innovation by engaging, educating, and supporting the diverse precision metal stamping needs—from complex miniaturization to tighter tolerances—of start-ups. Advancing an entrepreneurial idea on a regional scale can spur economic growth and create jobs."



For more information on Larson Tool and its capabilities, visit www.larsontool.com.



About Larson Tool and Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference, growing in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.