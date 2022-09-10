Larson Tool & Stamping Company to Exhibit at Design-2-Part Show in Marlborough, MA

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2022 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the Design-2-Part trade show taking place on September 28 and 29 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough, MA. Representatives from Larson will be available at booth #224 to discuss the company's latest developments and capabilities.



Design-2-Part is the largest design and contract manufacturing trade show in the U.S., bringing together parts and manufacturing service suppliers with prospective customers, OEMs, product manufacturers, and others in the industry. It provides a large forum for learning, networking, and demonstrations that help American companies maintain a leadership position in innovation and technology.



"September is an exciting month for us at Larson since we're attending both the Nashville show on September 14 and 15, as well as the Marlborough show on September 28 and 29," says Neil Fonger, Sales Manager at Larson Tool & Stamping. "We look forward to a jam-packed schedule for September and discussing all Larson has to offer with the Design-2-Part attendees."



For more information on Larson Tool & Stamping Company, visit www.larsontool.com.



For free registration to the Marlborough show, click here.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.