Larson Tool & Stamping Company to Exhibit at Design-2-Part Show in Nashville, TN

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the Design-2-Part trade show taking place on September 14 and 15 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. Representatives from Larson will be available at booth #205 to discuss the company's latest developments and capabilities, as well as the status of the materials market discussed in a recent blog, "The Current State of Materials in Manufacturing."



"We're excited to be attending trade shows this year and are eager to see what Nashville will bring," says Jim Lovetere, Larson Tool & Stamping's Southeast Territory Manager. "I look forward to the opportunity to meet with customers and prospects, especially those in the Southeast territory that I have worked closely with before."



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.