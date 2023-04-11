Larson Tool & Stamping Company to Exhibit at Design-2-Part Show in Secaucus, NJ

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2023 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the Design-2-Part trade show, taking place on April 26 and 27 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ. Representatives from Larson will be available at booth #341 to discuss the company's latest developments and capabilities.



Regionally, this is the largest design and contract manufacturing trade show, with 200 companies exhibiting, over 300 manufacturing categories available to explore, and 15 thousand-plus people in attendance. Design-2-Part is the most efficient place to meet high-quality American suppliers of custom parts, stock parts, and manufacturing services. From design and prototypes to production, finishing, and assemblies, attendees have the opportunity to interact with colleagues and manufacturers. On everyone's mind this year are mitigating risk, shortening the supply chain, and having products manufactured on time.



"We are excited about exhibiting at our first big trade show of the year and talking to folks about the changes we have been making at Larson, and how they benefit our customers," says Neil Fonger, Sales Manager at Larson Tool & Stamping. "We love discussing metal stamping design with people and coming up with creative solutions to their metal stamping challenges."



For more information on Larson Tool & Stamping Company, visit www.larsontool.com.



For free registration to the Secaucus show, click here.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.