Larson Tool & Stamping Company Unveils Updated Logo and New Website

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company, a fourth-generation, family-owned company is a trusted supplier of precision metal stampings to hundreds of manufacturers and OEMs. Based in Attleboro, MA, Larson has over 90 years of experience in precision metal stamping and deep draw expertise. Known for its innovative culture and reliability in exceeding customer expectations, Larson has a reputable brand within the industry and continues to experience significant growth. Larson remains competitive through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment, continuous improvement initiatives, including internal training and apprenticeship programs. Larson's most recent investment is the unveiling of its new logo and customer-oriented website, created in collaboration with Boston-based B2B marketing agency, Grant Marketing.



Larson's website presents a completely new look, user-friendly navigation, an in-depth corporate video, and a pictorial tour of the facility. The new color palate replaces the previous blue/orange palette used for many years. In its place is a muted gray, light blue, with yellow scheme that refreshes the company brand with modern, sophisticated appeal. In addition, changes were made to the titles and content of certain pages to ensure customers can easily access immediate, accurate, and reliable information for all their precision metal stamping needs. The user experience was at the forefront of the website redesign, with emphasis placed on enhancing navigation and creating seamless integrations between the site's multiple pages. The last piece of the website is Larson Tool's recently released corporate video, offering visitors an inside view of the company's philosophy and facility.



In addition to rolling out a new website, Larson also made significant changes to its brand logo. The previous logo, an oval, with Larson (since 1920) inside, was a classic mark. The revamped design features the writing "Tool & Stamping" incorporated into the logo, making a stronger statement of Larson's capabilities than the previous logo, while paying homage to Larson's longevity. The new design is more balanced, modern, and speaks to the precision with which Larson Tool & Stamping is known for in the metal forming industry.



For more information on Larson Tool and its capabilities, click on the link to see the new website at www.larsontool.com.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Founded in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company engineers precision metal stamping solutions to solve today's demanding supply chain challenges. Larson sets the benchmark for stamping excellence, continually adding value for customers by investing in, innovating, and improving upon processes, materials sourcing, and lean manufacturing initiatives. Larson has built a reputation for quality and dependability as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.