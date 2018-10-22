Larson Tool & Stamping Exhibiting at FABTECH 2018

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the upcoming FABTECH 2018, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. The event will be held in Atlanta, GA at the Georgia World Congress Center from November 6 through 8. Along with live demonstrations, expo sessions cover a variety of topics, including 3D printing, lasers and industrial innovations, roll forming, coil processing, welding, robotics, machine safety, and lean principles, among many others. Larson can be found at booth #A1338 and will be displaying samples of deep drawn and metal formed components and assemblies.



Neil Fonger, Larson's Sales and Marketing Manager, said, "The representatives at our booth have many years of experience in metal forming. They will be happy to answer attendees' questions about metal stamping and deep draw processes. We're looking forward to connecting with visitors who stop by our booth and learning how we can help them with their current production needs, or their next product development project."



Show floor admission is complimentary for people who register by November 2—register for free admission by clicking here. To learn more about Larson Tool & Stamping, visit www.larsontool.com or call 508-222-0897.



About Larson Tool & Stamping

Larson Tool & Stamping is based in Attleboro, MA and is a trusted supplier of precision metal stamping parts and components to a wide number of industries in the United States. Larson's innovative and highly specialized capabilities range from complex progressive die stampings and deep drawn cylinders to value-added, forming, welding, and assembly operations.



Larson Tool specializes in deep drawn components and offers many full-service solutions. The combination of having a dedicated workforce, state-of-the-art metal stamping facility, and control of all in-house processes enables Larson Tool to meet delivery schedules with the highest quality metal stamping products at competitive pricing.