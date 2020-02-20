Larson Tool & Stamping Receives Workforce Training Fund

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2020 --On February 13, 2020, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $10 million in Workforce Training Fund Program (WTFP) grants that will train more than 6,500 workers and add an expected 1,361 new jobs by 2021.



Larson Tool & Stamping Company was awarded $171,500 of matching funds to train 61 workers and expects to create 5 additional jobs by 2021.



As stated by the administration's press release, "The 96 grants awarded involve 133 companies from across the Commonwealth. These grants will fund customized training that promotes job growth, retention and increased opportunity for workers. Upskilling the local workforce helps Massachusetts businesses and entrepreneurs grow their businesses, become more productive and fuel a strong and resilient Bay State economy."



"The Workforce Training Fund Program empowers Massachusetts businesses to undertake the same kind of critical upskilling we have seen companies invest in over the past year," said Governor Charlie Baker in their press release. "Employers can get the skilled workforce they need to thrive, create opportunities for growth and remain competitive in an ever-changing global economy."



Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be focusing on Lean and Leadership coursework for the grant over the next two years. The training began back in November with "Lean Yellow Belt" training and moved on to "Standard Work and Pull/Flow." They are currently training on "Waste Elimination and Problem Solving."



"The Workforce Training Fund grant will help Larson Tool & Stamping Company continue to prioritize the success and safety of our workers and other workforces. We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for our efforts in improving our employees' skills and knowledge, and we hope to continue developing resources and training, and improve efficiency in the workplace," says Charles W. Cederberg, President of Larson Tool & Stamping Company.



This project is funded by a Workforce Training Fund grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation.



To learn more about the Workforce Training Fund, visit workforcetrainingfund.org.

For more information about Larson Tool & Stamping, visit www.larsontool.com or call (508) 222-0897.



About Larson Tool

Larson Tool & Stamping is based in Attleboro, MA and is a trusted supplier of precision metal stamping parts and components to a wide number of industries in the United States. Larson's innovative and highly specialized capabilities range from complex progressive die stampings and deep drawn cylinders to value-added, forming, welding, and assembly operations.



Larson Tool specializes in deep drawn components and offers many full-service solutions. The combination of having a dedicated workforce, state-of-the-art metal stamping facility, and control of all in-house processes enables Larson Tool to meet delivery schedules with the highest quality metal stamping products at competitive pricing.