Larson Tool to Attend Atlanta Design 2 Part Show

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2014 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company is exhibiting at the Design 2 Part Show, the largest design and contract manufacturing trade show in the country from March 26 – 27, 2014 at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, GA. Based in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool is a trusted supplier of metal stampings to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson offers a wide range of metalworking and metal stamping services – including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining and more. As one of the pioneers in the metal stamping industry for more than 90 years, Larson Tool will showcase its excellence and innovation in the manufacture of highly precision, tightly tolerance and quality custom metal components. Larson Tool and Stamping constantly updates its facility and provides full in-house modern manufacturing processes and technologies.



Jim Lovetere, Sales & Marketing Representative for Southeast Territory, said “Larson Tool is making its presence felt in the southeastern part of the United States. The Atlanta D2P show will give us a perfect platform to review metal stamping needs of manufacturing companies in the region and allow us to demonstrate how we can add value to their precision metal components and stamping requirements”.



For more information on Larson Tool & Stamping Company, please visit – www.larsontool.com and to learn how to optimize design for the metal stamping process, please download – Larson Metal Stamping Design Guide.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tools & Stamping Company has been making a difference over the years as it has grown in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. By offering a wide range of capabilities — including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more — Larson has developed the ability to provide high quality, cost-effective solutions. Through significant investment in leading edge manufacturing equipment and the continued support from customers and loyal co-workers, Larson has reinforced the commitment made by the founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.