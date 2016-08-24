LA's Premier Corporate Charity Soccer Tournament - LA SCORES Cup - Sunday August 28, 2016

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --The LA SCORES Cup is Los Angeles' premier annual charity soccer tournament, benefiting the students of America Scores LA, it brings together 36 teams representing 700+ soccer players from many of LA's top companies such as Apple, Deloitte, Mattel, Enterprise, Farmers, DreamWorks, Verizon, Warner Brothers, Bain, East West Bank, AEG, JP Morgan, Accenture, Latham & Watkins and Starbucks, all competing for the crown of LA's top corporate soccer team at the Stub Hub Center training fields in Carson, the home of the LA Galaxy. Now in our 13th year running, this truly unique event is a tremendous opportunity for corporations to have fun, demonstrate teamwork, sharpen their competitive edge, and make a difference in the lives of under-served children in America SCORES LA's after-school and summer programs.



About America SCORES LA

America SCORES LA, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, its mission is to inspire urban youth to lead healthy lives, be engaged students, and have the confidence and character to make a difference in the world. The program achieves this mission through intensive daily after school and summer programming that combines soccer, poetry and service-learning. America SCORES LA targets students in Title 1 schools, 85 percent of whom live below the poverty line, and less than 32% of whom are proficient in English, improve academically, increase their physical fitness, and have a greater sense of confidence and belonging. This unique combination of after-school and summer programs helps students experience teamwork and leadership skills, develops their self-confidence and helps improve their English language literacy rates while making a positive difference in the fight against childhood obesity.



