Las Vegas Home Buyers Can Get Financing After a Short Sale

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2013 --This year, Rob Flitton “The Closer”, a top REALTOR in the market for Las Vegas homes and real estate, joined Urban Nest Realty, a Summerlin-based boutique brokerage designed for independent agents.



As one of the most experienced and accomplished REALTORS in the Las Vegas real estate market, Rob has been in the real estate industry for 30 years in senior roles – successful transactions negotiated to date exceed more than $250 million.



Rob takes on Las Vegas realty clients that are qualified and committed to buying or selling a Las Vegas home – in the event a client is not yet qualified or committed, he is able to work with them over time until they are ready, or to assist them in becoming ready – working with a seasoned group of affiliates in online internet marketing strategies (Impute Marketing company), and Las Vegas mortgage financing and credit repair, Rob is able to assist the vast number of people in Las Vegas who lost their homes between 2007 and 2013 and are now eager to be homeowners again.



In fact, this year, Rob Flitton instituted a new program for Las Vegas home buyers to buy right after doing a short sale or foreclosure. Normally there are “waiting periods” to get a conventional FHA or VA mortgage after foreclosure or a short sale, but Rob Flitton’s program allows them a second chance without the wait.



“Tens of thousands of Las Vegas residents lost their homes”, said Rob, “and in many cases through no fault of their own – and I find this to be a compelling problem to be able to resolve. When I mention this to people, they are pleasantly surprised since they had resigned themselves to waiting.”



The program is known as a “portfolio loan” – it is a type of mortgage loan that is not sold as a security but instead held in the asset portfolio of the issuing lender, and therefore not subject to many federal guidelines and restrictions. The pre-approval and qualifying process is handled directly through the affiliate lender.



“It is more expensive”, says Flitton, “but much cheaper than throwing away money on rent and sitting on the sidelines while prices rise steeply.”