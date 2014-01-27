Las Vegas Lounge Announces Exclusive Events with Yuengling, Troegs

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2014 --Ken and Ed Pisarcik, owners of the Las Vegas Lounge in Philadelphia, PA have announced two upcoming events at their Center City location. The events are scheduled for January 30th and February 7th, 2014 and will be co-promoted by Troegs Brewing Co. and D.G. Yuengling & Son, respectively.



“We are excited to work with two of the area's most well-known breweries to offer a beer tasting with Troegs and a giveaway presented by Yuengling.”, says Ken Pisarcik. “The Las Vegas Lounge has been serving Yuengling and Troegs for years and we feel that partnering with these companies will be a great experience.”



The January 30th beer tasting with Troegs will take place from 5pm until 7pm and feature Troegs' popular “Nugget Nectar” and “Troegenator” beers. “Troegenator” drafts will also be featured as the beer special of the day on the 30th.



On February 7th, Yuengling and Las Vegas Lounge will announce the winner of their winter giveaway at 7pm. The winner will receive ski lift tickets and a one-night stay at Jack Frost Big Boulder ski resort in Blakeslee, PA. “Yuengling Traditional Lager” will also be featured on tap at Las Vegas Lounge throughout the day.



“Whether you are a regular or first-time visitor to the Las Vegas Lounge, these events are definitely a 'can't miss' and we hope to work with these great breweries to host more happenings like this in the future.”, says Pisarcik.



The Las Vegas Lounge is located at 704 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia. No reservations or tickets are required to attend either event. More event details can be found at http://www.lasvegaslounge.com.



About Las Vegas Lounge

The Las Vegas Lounge is located on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia's Center City district and has been one of the area's favorite bars for over a decade. LVL features drinks, food, billiards and events in a casual environment with a hint of the classic Las Vegas atmosphere.



For more, visit http://www.lasvegaslounge.com or find LVL on Facebook or Twitter: @lvlphilly