Las Vegas Real Estate Market in Love with Valentines Day as #1 Destination According to LasVegasRealEstate.org

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2013 --Las vegas high rise condos for sale are becoming ground-zero for singles and couples taking advantage of what may be the #1 location to either be single or get married. Match.com teamed up with travel experts Travelocity to see where all the single women and men are traveling and have identified Las Vegas as the #1 destination for singles. Las Vegas is also recognized as the world's wedding capital and one of the most popular Valentines Day ideas. Whether it's eloping on a secret rendezvous, or planning an elaborate ceremony for hundreds of your family and friends, the Las Vegas wedding and singles seen is boosting real estate sales.



Dinora Sharpe of Realty One, Nevada's #1 Las Vegas real estate company, says these buyers and investors are "Getting a Taste of the Las Vegas Lifestyle" and are captivated by the world-class entertainment, excellent restaurants, great shopping experience and nice temperatures during the winter months. Las Vegas weddings boost to nation highs on News Years and Valentines with an overall average of nearly 100,000 marriage licenses issued annually. These visitors and tourist are not only finding love in Las vegas but one of the best real estate markets in America.



MissTravel.com, a popular niche-site boasting generous travelers such as athletes, executives and millionaires who are looking to travel with attractive companions, ranks Las Vegas #1 in it's "Top 10 Most Romantic Cities". CNNMoney, MarkeyWatch and Inman News have all ranked Las Vegas homes for sale in top 10 cities to invest in. Sharpe who has sold a number of strip view highrises says that on any given day at Sky Las Vegas, Turnbery Place or the MGM Signature condos for sale your going to run into single eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.



Sharpe also cites the increases in offers being written site-unseen on Las Vegas high rise condos for sale by investors and recent visitors who live out-of-state or country but familiar with the area from previous visits. Last year 1 out of ten residential sales where to foreign buyers with this year leaning towards 2 out of 10. Price of Las Vegas homes are currently the leading drive behind buyers and investors averaging at $128K for a 3-bedroom. Sharpe has established a toll free number at 1-888-920-2292 to meet the demand of site-unseen investors. Las Vegas high rise condos for sale with images and video are searchable online with advanced map search and images at http:http://www.LasVegasRealEstate.org