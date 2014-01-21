Las Vegas REALTOR Creates Unique Map to Search for Homes by Zip Code

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, a top REALTOR in the market for Las Vegas homes, recently commissioned an artist to create a custom map of the city of Las Vegas highlighting each individual zip code. After the map was done, Flitton hyper-linked each zip code so that Las Vegas home buyers can specifically search for homes by zip code.



“This simple zip code map of the Las Vegas real estate market has been tremendously popular and successful” said Rob Flitton. “According to Google Analytics, it gets a huge number of new and unique viewers every day.”



Many Las Vegas REALTORS offer search options on their website, but these are most often done with formulaic approaches and highly similar cookie-cutter websites. And when these websites obtain personal information from prospective buyers, those individuals are often hounded for months by emails. Flitton’s map for searching by zip code was designed to simplify the search and leave prospective buyers unharassed in the process.



“Today’s buyers don’t want ‘salesiness’”, Flitton added, “my approach honors this yet at the same time provides them with tremendous and useful information - when they need assistance they know they can find a Las Vegas home at our website when they’re ready.”



About Rob Flitton

Rob Flitton is a highly successful real estate specialist with over 30 years of experience as a REALTOR, real estate developer, and custom home builder responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.