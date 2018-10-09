Las Vegas' SEMA Show Welcomes Complete Auto Reports October 30th - November 2nd

Linden, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --Set to hit the ground running with a new feature to highlight, Complete Auto Reports will attend the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 30th. Exhibitors of the car management platform will host a booth to display how the new software can streamline an auto shop's day-to-day functionality for customers and business owners alike. Now, both parties can keep all things auto maintenance right at their fingertips.



On tap for SEMA, Complete Auto Reports reps will show how a new employee module allows auto shop owners to assign team members to service requests, track hours for each job, and watch productivity. While keeping close tabs on actual labor versus estimated hours, the new feature assures invoices to reflect the accurate time for services rendered. Additionally, it holds relevant employee information like a drivers license photo and emergency contacts, making them easily accessible.



The Complete Auto Reports software also helps repair services integrate a process that facilitates ordering parts through PartsTech.com for each and every approved job. It creates sales reports as well as a check system that includes past due payments as well as payment reminders sent to customers. Direct e-mail marketing, built-in reviews, and complaint system provide even more benefits to auto maintenance service providers globally.



"We're thrilled to show buyers how we've reduced the headache associated with car maintenance. Managing repairs with information not typically kept on hand or easily accessible have been tiresome in the past. Through the data fields we offer in CAR, it's becoming phenomenally easier for everyone involved," said Ricardo Da Cruz, Founder of Complete Auto Reports.



Among other benefits, on the customer side, the auto maintenance platform allows users to review, approve, or reject service items and view digital inspection reports. Proof of service now comes direct via photos, videos, and PDFs of the work viewable from the convenience of the users' home, office, or mobile device.



For more information visit http://www.completeautoreports.com and https://www.semashow.com.



About Complete Auto Reports

Founded in 2014, Complete Auto Reports is a vehicle maintenance software platform that provides an automated tracking system. The platform bridges the gap between auto repair facilities and their customers. With their tools, they enable shops to start advising and stop selling.



About SEMA Show

The SEMA Show is an automotive specialty product trade event that provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.



For more information visit http://sema18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/floorplan/?hallID=F&selectedBooth=51010&sharegu.



