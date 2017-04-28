Laser Burn and Injury Claimants Receive Invaluable and Expert Assistance from Shires Law's Solicitors

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --There are now more cases of claims for compensation for personal injury due to laser burns and other injuries resulting from laser hair removal treatment. The procedure of removing hair through laser technology has been around for a while, but since the process was de-regulated in 2010, more salons are offering the treatment with technicians and therapists without any special or specific training or skill.



This is a fact which has now been confirmed by Shires Law, a firm specialising in personal injury compensation, as it has dealt with its share of personal injury cases – especially claims for laser burn injuries – through the years. A partner and solicitor of Shires Law, Joanne du Plessis, explains: "Over the last few months I have spoken to a number of members of the public who have suffered with burns caused through this type of procedure…Sadly we are witnessing a boom in salons carrying out this type of skilled procedure but the beauty therapists are very often not properly trained."



There is some good news, however. For those who have suffered burns and other injuries due to laser treatment, Shires Law proves to be a willing partner. For one, the firm offers free consultations to anyone who has questions about claiming compensation for a laser burn injury. And, if their case has merit, Shires Law's personal injury solicitors are willing to help them get the compensation they deserve with a No Win, No Fee arrangement. This type of arrangement is simple: clients do not have to pay the solicitor for the help they receive unless they receive compensation in the end. It is only when clients receive compensation that the solicitor from Shires Law will receive their fee as well.



The process of claiming compensation for burns from laser hair removal treatment as well as other injuries associated with the procedure is made easier by the solicitors from Shires Law. The firm has, after all, been dealing with these types of claims since it first began operating. As Shires Law's representative reiterates, "Having an accident through no fault of your own and consequently injured is upsetting, possibly life-changing and usually incredibly inconvenient. Our focus is to get the best outcome possible for you in your compensation claim and to make sure that you can get back to where you were, both financially and personally, before your accident."



About Shires Law

Shires Law is an established firm offering personal injury legal expertise to those suffering from burns from laser hair removal and other injuries. To learn more about claims for compensation, visit the website.