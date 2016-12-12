Laser Force, LLC Partners with BizIQ

La Vergne, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --Laser Force, LLC, a company that provides laser sales and repair services to construction and agricultural customers nationwide, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based digital marketing company that works with small businesses throughout North America.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Laser Force, LLC hopes to strengthen the customer base the company has built up over the course of more than two decades by further developing its online footprint and making it easier for prospective customers to find them. BizIQ's approach will aid this effort by focusing primarily on search engine optimization, which allows companies like the provider of construction lasers to rank higher in local Google search results. In addition, BizIQ is building a new website and developing a bimonthly blog for Laser Force, LLC.



BizIQ's larger strategy with the laser company is centered around the creation and presentation of web content that is timely, relevant and highly informative, covering a broad range of subject matter related to laser sales and service. All of the copy on the new website will be professionally written by trained copywriters and geared toward encouraging interaction and communication between Laser Force, LLC and its current and prospective customers.



"Our company has been family owned and operated since its inception, and we've sustained our business over the years through a combination of very high quality workmanship and individualized customer service," said Thomas Padgett, owner of Laser Force, LLC. "We've long recognized the importance of a strong web presence, and have joined forces with BizIQ to bring our digital marketing to the next level. We're really looking forward to seeing the results of this campaign."



About Laser Force, LLC

Laser Force, LLC was established in 1992, and serves clients across the country from its location near Nashville. The company specializes in the sales and repair of lasers for a variety of industries, and works with products manufactured by many of the most respected brands in the field.



For more information, please visit http://www.laserforcellc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.