Laser Marking Technology Leading the Drug Supervision Code Into a New Era of High Efficiency and Environmental Protection

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --With the continuous advancement of China's science and technology, China's regulation of drugs is no longer a traditional artificial supervision mode, but a high-tech intelligent electronic supervision. The drug electronic regulatory laser coding machine is the Chinese government's electronic supervision of drugs, and the label given to each drug. The electronic regulatory coding for each drug is unique, that is, "one piece one coding", which is the identity card of the drug, referred to as the supervision code.



In recent years, with the continuous improvement and improvement of laser technology, various manufacturing industries in the world have also realized the importance of laser technology. Laser technology not only increases the technical content of the product, but also speeds up the upgrading of the product. Driven by the rapid development of the global laser industry, laser marking machine will lead the drug regulatory code into a new era of high efficiency and environmental protection.



According to the author's understanding, before the laser technology was applied to the production of drug regulatory codes, most of the drug identification codes in China used traditional inkjet printers. The ink type inkjet printer applies a certain pressure to the ink in the system by controlling the internal gear pump or supplying compressed gas from outside the machine. The charged ink droplets are deflected in the deflection electric field formed by the deflection electrode, and are emitted from the nozzle, respectively, in the pharmaceutical packaging. The surface of the box is in different positions, thereby forming various desired characters, patterns and the like.



The marking of the drug packaging requires clear data and easy identification of the code. Since the ink type printer is deflected by static electricity, when the static electricity accumulates to a certain extent or causes a spark, it is easy to cause a fire; at the same time, if the grounding is poor, there may be problems such as poor print quality and poor ink dot splitting. Therefore, the label is unclear and affects the appearance of the product; its ink, solvent, and cleaning solution cannot be mixed with water, and the ink jet printer is particularly sensitive to water molecules because of the need to accurately charge the ink dots, and the operation is improper and easy. It causes fires; its inks and solvents are corrosive and easily contaminated with skin, eyes, nose, etc. Most inks are very volatile and are inhaled into the lungs, which has a great impact on human health.



Compared with traditional inkjet printers, CYCJET laser marking machines are more precise and environmentally friendly. CYCJET laser printer uses a high-energy laser beam as a brush. The combination of a computer and a precision machine controls the movement of the brush, and the corresponding supervision code can be accurately printed in the medicine package. Laser processing has the characteristics of non-contact, no pollution, high processing precision, etc. It is reported that laser jet printers have been widely used in the production of drug regulatory codes.



Keywords:

Laser marking technology

regulatory coding

laser industry

laser marking machine

cycjet laser marking machine

cycjet laser printer

Laser coding machine

Laser engraving machine



video links:

http://youtu.be/08bP4nYBkw8

http://youtu.be/YDZHXHSEs6U

http://youtu.be/fOKYsbCLTpY

http://youtu.be/2JkHF2kQjMg

http://youtu.be/bvi9Ch0aLZA

http://youtu.be/PPTeo0jLPbs

https://youtu.be/aRBsvLvbYkE



Contact Person: David Guo

Telephone: +86-21-59970419 ext 8008

MOB:+86-139 1763 1707

Email: sales@cycjet.com