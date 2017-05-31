Lasso Socks Are the World's First Men's Sock That Will Stay in Place All Day Long

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --Lasso Socks, the revolutionary new men's sock from Sebastien Grey that will stay in place all day long and never roll down, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Whether it is a day at the office, a casual evening or a weekend getaway, the Lasso Sock is designed to provide comfort and security for every man. For the first time, men will be able to enjoy a stylish sock fit for any occasion that will stand up to consistent wear and will also stay up for the length of the day. The innovative lasso loops above the calf secure the sock in place and insure the proper coverage whether standing, sitting or relaxing with crossed legs



"Too often are we confronted with frustration over socks that just won't stay up for the length of the day. Last thing you need to be worrying about is the whereabouts of your socks," says co-founder Donald Jefferson. "Our clients were constantly asking for a sock solution, so with feedback and testing for over a year, we created the perfect sock, the Lasso."



The Lasso Sock was designed for men looking to eliminate the inconvenience and embarrassment of pulling their socks up from their ankles each day. Sebastien Grey constructs them of the softest, most durable mercerized cotton, nylon and minimal elastic to insure durability, comfort and proper blood flow in your leg and foot. With careful details - such as a hand linked toe to eliminate that bothersome rolled seam at the toe, a reinforced foot, and increased arch support - the Lasso Sock will come to be the sock inhabiting every man's sock drawer.



The Lasso Sock is available in 22 unique designs, perfect for any occasion, and construction choices make this the softest, silkiest, and most durable material found on the market. Wearers can forget the discomfort of continually pulling their socks up, sacrificing blood flow from an increase in elastic or even that annoying rolled seam most often found lurking at the toe.



Customers are already raving about the innovative Lasso Sock. "When I cross my legs, I don't have to think about it anymore. I know my socks are up. It's those little things in business meetings where professionalism comes across," says Shaun, a Financial Services Portfolio Manager.



The Sebastian Grey Lasso Socks are currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2rnwoTx



About Sebastian Grey

Sebastian Grey opened in New York in 2013 and has been a leading innovator in men's bespoke clothing since. While perfecting design and detail for each and every customer's suit makes up the foundation of the company, Sebastian Grey has grown into a company prepared to equip each client head to toe with what he needs to walk into any room looking his best and turning heads.



For more information on Sebastian Grey please visit https://sebastiengrey.com