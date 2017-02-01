Last Announcement for 300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training March 2017 Course in India

Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2017 --Abhinam Yoga School in India is offering 300 hours intermediate level Astanga Teacher Training residential course starting from 20th March, 2017 at their Morjim center in North Goa. With over a hundred students graduating each year from the school, Abhinam Yoga School in India, is earning a reputation for teaching a unique combination of Ashtanga Yoga based on Iyengar's principles. Apart from the physical training, the school also focuses on a wide range of subjects that include anatomy, philosophy, teaching methodology, pranayama, mantra chanting, meditation and more in its courses.



This comprehensive five week program which is accredited by Yoga Alliance US and UK, is designed to deepen students' physical and spiritual practice of Yoga. The aim of this 300 hrs yoga teacher training in India is also to carry the students further on their path as a teacher. To qualify for this course, students will be required to have completed a 200 hour Yoga teacher Training course at Abhinam Yoga or another Yoga Alliance accredited school.



About the 300 hours course and the school's facilities, one of the former student said, "It was a great experience to participate in Yoga Teacher Training at Abhinam Yoga School. Namito, the lead teacher, shares his 30 years of experience in the field of Yoga and wellness with his students. Food is super delicious and accommodation is very comfortable. Doing Yoga in the morning with the sound of the waves and watching sunrise is an experience beyond this world. They teach not only the physical part of yoga but also focus on breathing, meditation and spirituality. In my experience Abhinam Yoga is place where east meets west. Eastern philosophy of Yoga and meditation is taught with western scientific approach. It was lovely to meet so many people from all over the world and make great friends during my training. I came to Abhinam Yoga teacher training for 300 hours training month and underwent a life changing experience. I saw my physical practice improve greatly as well as my attitude and understanding of yoga and the philosophy behind it."



Among the highlights of the 300 hour course is that students will also get enough opportunities to practice how to teach, assist during the morning practice classes to get more training on how to align and adjust other students. It will also to prepare the students for a more advanced training and insight to the transformative power of traditional yoga. The course curriculum is a good balance of not only physical training but of other essential subjects of yoga like philosophy, anatomy, mantra chanting, pranayama and meditation etc. The students are also trained and asked to lead these classes as a part of their exam.



Upcoming courses are scheduled for the 20th of March, 2017 followed by 20th November, 2017. The course fees is $2300 per person, which includes accommodation and meals. However, you can also opt out and make your own food and accommodation arrangements. The bookings for the 300 hours yoga teacher training in Goa are now in progress. Apart from the 300 hours, the school also offers Ashtanga yoga teacher trainings in India for 100, 200 and 500 hours etc. to suit the needs of students with different levels of practice.