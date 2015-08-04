Dharamsala, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --August 24th will mark the start of Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga teacher training course at the Abhinam School in Dharamkot, Dharamsala. This 200 hours and 500 hours teacher training course is the center's last running TTC course in Dharamsala after which they will move to their yoga center in Patnem, Goa. The center states that there are only five seats remaining for the course due to increased demand nationwide and globally. All the courses taught at Abhinam Yoga Centre including the Ashtanga Vinyasa TTC course, are certified by the Yoga Alliance.



The yoga Teacher Training Courses taught at the school combine the art of adjustment and alignment using the Iyengar alignment techniques for optimum safety during the practice. Furthermore, the course will comprise of the Ashtangas system for stamina and strength and Vinyasa Flow for channelizing energy. The students will not only learn all of these techniques but they will also deepen their previous yoga knowledge and progress towards becoming professional yoga practitioners and teachers themselves.



The main aim of the 200 & 500 hour Yoga TTC course is to give every student a refined and individual experience with respect to their confines. The spokesperson for the Abhinam Yoga Centre spoke about this TTC program in an official statement "Abhinam Yoga School in Dharamkot, Dharamsala & Patnem, Goa was established by Namito, a lifelong disciple of Mr. BKS Iyengar. So the Iyengar's Alignment principles form the basis of Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow taught at our Yoga school." he further added "The knowledge of correct alignment is essential for every Yoga practitioner. Only through that can one practice injury free Yoga injury free. Dedicated to each student's individual growth, Abhinam Yoga creates a supportive and non-competitive learning environment."



For more details, and registrations for their Ashtanga Vinyasa TTC starting at 24th August, one can visit the official website of Abhinam Yoga Center.