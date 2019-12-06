Lastra & Raffel Family Dentistry Unveil Revamped Site

Lastra & Raffel Family Dentistry has officially unveiled its new website offering cutting-edge contemporary convenience alongside the same professional dental service many in Miami have come to trust. With a new facelift and a lot more horsepower, Dr. John Raffel’s online presence is keeping up with the times.
Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2019 --Lastra & Raffel Family Dentistry has officially unveiled its new website offering cutting-edge contemporary convenience alongside the same professional dental service many in Miami have come to trust. Access to Dr. John Raffel's extensive list of specialties and decades' worth of experience is now quickly accessible through smartphones or computers at just a click of a button.
"We pride ourselves in caring for people, not just teeth," says Dr. Raffel.
Lastra & Raffel's new website features Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) that simplify booking appointments through a smartphone. With new coding and optimized speed, the upgrades to the new site simplify the ability to comfortably provide quality dental care to patients by catering to modern needs.
"Dentistry is a constantly improving area that has seen great advancements over the past 5 years," says Dr. Raffel. "I have devoted my practice to helping people be comfortable with dental care."
Dr. Raffel was born in New York City and received his Dental Surgery Doctorate from Howard University in Washington D.C. He served as a clinical professor at Nova Southeastern College of Dentistry and continues to lecture about dentistry for various institutions.
Services offered by Dr. Raffel and accessible through Lastra & Raffel's new site include:
- Regular check-up, consultation, and cleaning
- Children's dentistry
- Emergency dental care
- Cosmetic
- Dental cavity and tooth decay care
- Oral surgery and extractions
- Endodontics and root canals
- Dental implants
- Denture stabilization
- Bone grafting/sinus lift
- And other services
With a new facelift and a lot more horsepower, Dr. John Raffel's online presence is keeping up with the times.