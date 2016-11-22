Lata Kirpalani, CPA P.C. DBA Tax Tuesday Partners with BizIQ

Woodbridge, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Lata Kirpalani, CPA P.C. DBA Tax Tuesday, a small accounting practice run by tax professional Lata Kirpalani, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based web marketing company assisting small business owners across North America.



In this partnership, Lata Kirpalani, CPA P.C. will enhance its online presence and build up its customer base throughout the state of New Jersey. BizIQ uses a strategy that primarily employs search engine optimization, which helps customers to more easily locate companies like Tax Tuesday when performing local business searches on Google. Additionally, BizIQ created a completely new website for the CPA, as well as a new marketing campaign that includes two blog posts per month and a variety of ways to help the practice develop better relationships with its customers.



This new Lata Kirpalani, CPA P.C. website emphasizes the importance of relevant, timely and informative content related to the company's service offerings. All of the website content, freshly developed by BizIQ, is written by professional copywriters. The site also provides a variety of channels through which people can reach out to the company to learn more about various financial services in Woodbridge, NJ.



"Since our founding in 2008, we have been committed to providing businesses and individuals with the best-quality accounting services possible," said Lata Kirpalani, owner and founder of Lata Kirpalani, CPA P.C. DBA Tax Tuesday. "Now that we have this new website, we are going to be able to better reach out to people who are primarily looking for accountants online. We are thrilled with the work BizIQ has done for us so far."



About Lata Kirpalani, CPA P.C. DBA Tax Tuesday

Lata Kirpalani, CPA P.C. DBA Tax Tuesday has built a reputation for quality on the back of a wide range of services, including specialized international tax services in Woodbridge, NJ.



For more information about the practice and its accounting capabilities, visit http://www.latacpa.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.