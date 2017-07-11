LateRemoval.com Launches a New Approach to Credit Repair That, Wait for it...Actually Works

Walnut Creek, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --Sound familiar? It's time to get a loan for a home, a car, or a piece of equipment and a late payment shows up on the credit report. Up until now, there have been two options for that. One, go renegade and call the bank and stir the waters to try to get a late payment removed. Or, two, allow a company to waste time sending dispute letters to credit bureaus. One is dangerous to the overall process; the other is futile. Until now. Finally, one company has rolled out a streamlined option for consumers that was once something only industry pros got a crack at. Enter, LateRemoval.com. With bulldog tenacity, they go straight to the source to get the removal of a late payment even if they have to hound the credit institution's CEO. If they don't get results the service is free. Clean slate, anyone?



With permanent results and a 100% success guarantee no other company offers, LateRemoval.com has created a category of their own. By far the most difficult to remove, they tackle open accounts with late payments and often get immediate action within 24 to 48 hours. To safeguard their customers further, during negotiations with the lender, payment for their service is held in an escrow account. If LateRemoval pros can't get the late payment removed, the customer receives a full refund. This is unlike traditional credit repair companies who charge no matter what, deal with the wrong level of influence, and take 45 to 60 days just to receive a response from the credit bureaus that is most likely not going to work in the first place.



Chad May, one of the founding principles of LateRemoval.com, said of his company's method, "We speak the lenders' language. We're fluent in it because of our in-depth knowledge of the FCRA and other consumer laws. If you don't have that knowledge, there's no way a bank will allow a repair. That's why we're invaluable to brokers, mortgage broker affiliates, and real estate agents. They're simply not going to lose a sale over a derogatory payment dispute. We're the credit repair ER. We're in; we're out, we get permanent recovery. Right down to a rapid rescore."



For more information visit http://lateremoval.com/.



LateRemoval.com was established by a key network of professionals and attorneys with a total of seventeen years of experience. With a high success rate, the company offers personal credit derogatory removal.



