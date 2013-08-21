Latest Art Installation by NYC High-End Designer, B. Gold Offers Glimpse at New Collection and Other Surprises

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2013 --Visitors to the famed New York City Fashion District will be able to catch a rotation of live shows from artists and musicians as they glimpse at sneak peeks of the new Black Gold Collection from high fashion designer, B. Gold at a new art installation located at The Fashion Center’s Business Improvement District on 209 West 38th Street. The art installation is open and free to the public from now until September 12th. The display is active from 12-5 PM Daily.



B. Gold is a series of men’s and women’s high-end collections designed by Brownsville-born architect, Winston Bartholomew Holder III. All pieces are hand cut and sewn by Winston along with a two-person team at his NYC garment district showroom. The brand has a loyal following among music artists including 50 Cents, who has adapted B. Gold’s signature hats and collections as part of his red-carpet look for several years. Other artists who have donned the B. Gold brand include Alicia Keys, The Wanted, Porcelain Black, and Telli from Ninja Sonik.



According to the art instillation’s creator and B. Gold’s chief designer, Winston Bartholomew Holder III, the new art installation promises visitors a unique experience where artistry and fashion come together to best convey the image of the unique brand, through the use creative window visuals combined with live musical acts including hip-hop artists, and well-known fashion models and other celebrities. “One fashion show can’t capture the essence of the collection. That is why the art installation was the best approach for visitors to feel, hear and experience the B. Gold experience,” explains Holder. He adds, “The unisex collection is very secretive and wrapping up the design stages at this point. Keep an eye on the display for sneak peeks.” B. Gold will premiere the collection at this year’s Fashion Week Brooklyn (http://fashionweekbrooklyn.com/).



For More Info about B. Gold and our most recent work go to http://www.barbandbear.com/collections/b-gold-nyc .



About B.Gold

B.Gold, founded in 2010, designs, develops and markets high-quality products which are hand-made in our Fashion District loft and distributed via our Midtown and SoHo showrooms.



About The Fashion Center

The Fashion Center Business Improvement District, a not-for-profit corporation, was established in 1993 to improve the quality of life and economic vitality of Manhattan’s Fashion District. Through programs in the areas of streetscape improvements, sanitation and public safety services, marketing and promotions, economic development, and community service, efforts are aimed at promoting the district as a strategic midtown business location and ensuring New York’s position as the fashion capital of the world.