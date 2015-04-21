Latest Consumer Mattress Reports Guides Compare Consumer Reports 2015 Mattress Ratings

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2015 --Buying a new mattress can be a daunting task, and for many people it's just downright confusing. Between the multitude of options, high-pressure sales pitches and limited information, picking a new sleep surface isn't exactly a dreamworthy endeavor.



One resource many shoppers seek out are mattress reviews, which can provide unbiased insight into comfort, durability and other concerns. Independent ratings and reviews can be difficult to come by, but one trusted source remains product review magazine Consumer Reports.



Each year, the publication tests a selection of mattresses on different measures of durability, support and value. While comfort and sleep preferences prove inherently subjective, Consumer Reports mattress ratings offer a standardized way to compare leading brands.



The Consumer Mattress Reports blog recently introduced two new guides discussing and comparing this year's results from Consumer Reports, along with additional mattress comparisons and shopping tips. Published April 20, the new guides include, "Consumer Reports' 2015 Mattress Picks: Memory Foam & Latex Edition" for foam mattress shoppers and, "Consumer Reports' 2015 Mattress Picks: Innerspring Edition" for innerspring buyers.



Both the foam and innerspring reports compare the five best and five worst-rated mattresses from this year's tests, using Consumer Reports scores as well as specification data and other consumer review sources. Brands mentioned include a broad mix of established lines like Sealy, Serta and Tempur-pedic, as well as smaller lines like Novaform and Casper.



One potential point of interest for mattress shoppers is that many of the most expensive mattresses showed only average performance, while several middle and discount options came in at the top.



Consumer Mattress Reports analyzes the ratings with detailed commentary, and also selects three "Best Buys" for memory foam, latex and innerspring beds based on relative value, quality and consumer reviews. The website's picks include beds from Walmart, IKEA, Amerisleep, Serta and more, showcasing a range of price points and mattress types.



The guides also offer helpful pointers to use when shopping, including a look at the basics of the mattress industry, things to know about warranties and returns, and when to get the best deals. The 2015 mattress guides are available in full on the Consumer Mattress Reports website, where readers can also browse other educational articles and past reviews.



