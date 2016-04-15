Latest Mobile App Cash YoYo Offering Free Gift Cards & Rewards Everyday

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --Great news for Android users - latest mobile app Cash YoYo by leading mobile app publisher Immanitas Entertainment is going to offer free of cost gift cards and real money rewards to users.



The new app is free to download at the Google Play app store



"We are glad to announce that recently we have come up with a fantastic app that will enable you to earn handy cash rewards and free gift cards with some simple actions such as playing apps or completing offers. The app can be used by users anywhere across the world", stated Christian Sauerteig, CEO from Immanitas Entertainment.



***App description***



With apps dominating most of your smartphone experience what about having an app that can get you some extra bucks without much effort and that too every day? Cash YoYo does the job for you by forwarding free cash rewards and gift cards – that can be attained easily by playing game apps or watching videos or by completing offers.



The app follows an extremely simple operation. To use the app, the user have to download Cash YoYo on its Android device & click on reward offers. For each download or offer completion, the app will offer credits to the user which can be further used for cash rewards or gift cards.



The users can redeem cash rewards on PayPal as well as international free gift cards which could be used for Amazon, GooglePlay, PlayStation, iTunes, Xbox, Steam, Walmart, Ebay, Starbucks, Target, 7-Eleven, Hotels.com, Victoria's Secret & many more.



Headquartered in Berlin, Immanitas is involved in direct sales & marketing of edgy innovative mobile & social games. The company also has a branch in Bangkok, Thailand.



"We promise you a great experience with our latest app and you can redeem our gift cards on a number of renowned portals for anything- ranging from video gaming to books to hotel accommodation. Since it's free to download, it's even more convenient to use the app."



FEATURES OF THE APP



- The users would be earning great free stuff just by watching videos or offer completion or playing cool applications for free

- Rewards to be offered everyday

- International rewards would be offered for any place across the globe

- It's cool and super easy to use

- The app is free to download



Cash YoYo has already earned rave reviews from several quarters and its users have hailed it with a high 4.6 rating in 5 stars.



"I am really looking forward to use the app. It has been really good so far", stated a highly satisfied Cash YoYo user who has even applauded the new app with a great 5 on 5 star rating.



"I love it", said another happy Cash YoYo user who has also rated the app with 5 stars.



About Immanitas Entertainment GmbH

Immanitas Entertainment GmbH is a globally operating publisher of digital entertainment in the highest quality headquartered in Berlin with a branch office in Bangkok. No matter if mobile games, online or social games or computer- and videogames – Immanitas Entertainment is an expert in all fields of the game. The company brings together a highly motivated team of people with many years of experience in the industry that is passionate for gaming. The business focuses on marketing and direct end customer sales of multiplayer and social games for internet and all mobile platforms as well as on the distribution of entertaining products for next gen consoles and PC.



Press contact:

Immanitas Entertainment PR

pr@immanitas.com