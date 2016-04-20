Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --The program has gained popularity over the years and has gained recognition from PADI and the diving industry as a whole. The professional structure and pure level of educational excellence has also been recognized with the PADI "Outstanding Commitment to Professional Development" Award. PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has once again received the "Platinum" PADI status Award of 2016 based upon the extreme quality of professionalism and educational results during 2015. Holly also issued nearly 500 Instructor level certifications during 2015 and therefore was also presented with the "Elite-300" Instructor Award which is based on the pure volume and experience of scuba diving instructors.



Although the day to day schedule of the program remains the same, there have been some minor alterations to the general schedule all of which are purely based on feedback from each and every candidate. Now the program runs on an 11-day schedule, with an additional 5 days of pre-IDC preparation workshops as opposed to the previous 10-day program with 4 days of preparation. The 2016 schedule alterations have been specifically designed to allow more time for additional career-enhancing workshops, catch up sessions or in some cases time to relax and reflect. Over 2016, there are 10 opportunities to join the program. The price remains highly competitive and is now priced at $1200 US dollars as opposed to the previous price which was advertised and quoted in Euros which seemed to be a less popular choice of currencies when planning for personal training.



The program takes place at the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in the Gili Islands and the entire Lombok area of Indonesia. The PADI IDC which actually takes place on the largest of the three Gili Islands, which are situated on the North West area of Lombok. Gili Trawangan which lies between Lombok and Bali is comprised of palm swept beach surrounded by turquoise tropical reef rich in a variety of marine life, perfect for all levels of dive training. The islands tourism is growing rapidly and so likewise is the diving industry, therefore, there is no shortage of new divers looking to take entry level courses and programs and of course dive operators are always looking for new instructors. Gili Trawangan is also home to some of the highest certifying dive centers in Indonesia and the Instructor program with Holly takes place in one these centers comprised of instructor training classroom facilities, 2 training swimming pools and a dedicated IDC training boat which leaves directly from the beach in front of the dive shops and travels a stone's throw away to purpose built Open Water training sites.



Daily schedules, start dates, and additional information about the program can be found in the PADI IDC Indonesia Info Pack. News, updates, photos, videos and latest information about the program can be found on the PADI IDC Gili Fan Page. Reviews about previous candidate's experiences can be found on the PADI IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor Page.



Media Contact:

Justin Time Dive Publications

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/



Related Links:



http://gili-idc.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/padi_idc_indonesia_gili_islands_2016.pdf



https://www.facebook.com/GiliIDC



http://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g664666-d9727721-Reviews-Gili_IDC-Gili_Trawangan_Gili_Islands_Lombok_West_Nusa_Tenggara.html