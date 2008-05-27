Latest Non Profit Management Software to Be Exhibited at the National Non-Profit Congress in Washington

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2008 -- The Public Interest Computer & Technology Cooperative (PICT) today announced that it would be featuring the latest release of the NewOrg Management System (1.5) at the National Non-Profit Congress - June 1 to June 4th.



The Nonprofit Congress, an initiative of the National Council of Nonprofit Associations and the state association network, empowers individuals and nonprofits to act collectively for positive change. Building on the fundamental belief that nonprofits are vital to society, the Nonprofit Congress is guided by shared values and priorities established by nonprofits in communities across the country. To find out more, got to



http://www.nonprofitcongress.org.



“We have had great success with the NewOrg Management System within PICT’s Membership of Non-Profits and feel it is time to make the product more generally available. The Non-Profit Congress is a perfect venue for us because of its agenda and the fact that the non-profit professionals attending are forward looking innovators and leaders in their respective fields.”



The NewOrg Management Software is designed for not for profit organizations looking for a way to better manage Client, Service, and Donor data, while improving productivity and reducing reporting overhead and errors. This flexible system can handle many types of programs and lines of service including:



Therapy • Counseling • Case Management • Case Plans/Plan of Care • Donor/Donation Management • Referrals • Outpatient Treatment • Homeless Services • Advocacy • Prevention • Testing • Substance Abuse Prevention • Mental Health Services • Outcome Management/Reporting • Outreach • Volunteers • Event Management/Registration • HR/Timesheets • Productivity Reporting • Grant Management • Compliance Oversight



For more information about PICT or the NewOrg System, please visit



http://neworg.com/5/non-profit-management-software.html

