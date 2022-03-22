Latest Prototype Testing & Validation for the Tutelare Wearable Concealed Weapons Detection System

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2022 --The Tutelare Corporation ("Tutelare" or the "Company", developers of a wide range of wearable/mobile and fixed weapons detections (WFWD) technologies to improve detection of potential threats outside, at access/entry control points and inside potential threat target locations has confirmed successful testing of their latest updates combining an innovative multi-antenna array with bespoke algorithms and electronic systems. The latest testing demonstrated a significantly upgraded level of definition to the infrared detection of concealed weapons and abnormal body temperatures at longer distances.



This new development of the Tutelare systems allows greater detection of hidden threats while the Augmented Reality interface further enhances the Infrared detection ability and range - beyond the scope of currently available thermal imaging systems and resulting in a superior level of detection with greatly reduced false positives or negatives.



"This proprietary and innovative technology from the investment in both software and electronics will allow multiple product versions with varying performance and price points to be marketed, giving the Company a distinct competitive advantage," said Rod Reum, Executive Chairman of Tutelare.



