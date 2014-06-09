Latest Shooting Underscores New Anti-NRA Rant

East Hampton, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2014 --How many mass shootings must occur (Santa Monica being just the latest) for gun-control reform to happen, asks Michael Weiskopf, a New York-based singer/songwriter on “’Guns Don’t Kill’ from his new second album ‘Suffering Fools’.



Michael Weiskopf wrote “Guns Don’t Kill” following the Sandy Hook massacre, but the message remains as relevant today. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSRIz1-Xaik



“’Guns Don’t Kill’ paint a portrait of the world from inside the mind of someone capable of Sandy Hook and the absurdity of our lack of significant gun control. It was written a few days after. The unfortunate thing about the song is it’s always timely,” Weiskopf laments.



In his review for political newsletter CounterPunch, Peter Stone Brown called “Guns Don’t Kill”: “powerful, disturbing and scary. This is a song that not only deserves to be heard, but needs to be heard.”



Commented the East Hampton Star’s Christopher Walsh: “Weiskopf is not shy about addressing controversial topics in his music.” http://easthamptonstar.com/Arts/2014408/Mass-Shootings-and-Ted-Cruz



‘Suffering Fools’ also features the equally polemic “Thank You Canada (The Ted Cruz Song)” about the Tea Party darling, which is being streamed for free at: http://www.michaelweiskopf.com, and “No Reason” is Weiskopf’s rethinking of Bob Dylan’s “It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding).”



Comments CounterPunch’s Brown: “With laser-like precision, Weiskopf explores every aspect of the 21st Century daily horror, the constant wars, the spying, the lying, the technology, the poverty, the pollution, the destruction, the corruption, the corporate madness, and he pulls it off.”



Perhaps not surprisingly, Weiskopf is also leader of The Complete Unknowns, an in-demand act that celebrates the catalog of Bob Dylan. More info at: http://www.reverbnation.com/thecompleteunknownsny They play early Dylan stomping ground inGreenwich Village’s Café Wha? on June 30 and July 28.



About Michael Weiskopf

Michael Weiskopf is a solo artist and the lead singer of The Complete Unknowns, a band that celebrates the catalog of Bob Dylan.



Contact: Larry Jaffee, 917-291-2488 (NY mobile) lsjaffee@gmail.com