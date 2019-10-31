Latest Styles of Shower Room

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2019 --Nowadays, shower rooms are popular among consumers, and they are developing rapidly in China. The shower room has a healthy dry and wet separation function, so many families choose to install the shower room. Welleader Shower Room, the world's high-end custom shower room, was founded in 2008. It aims to make every bathroom space and create a beautiful bathing experience. All of Welleader's products comply with international quality standards and are much appreciated in a variety of different markets throughout the world.



Advantages of the Welleader Shower Room



1. The shower room is equivalent to a separate space that is convenient for families.



2. Reliable airtightness, excellent effect of isolating water vapor can maximize the impact of wet and dry partition;



3. The overall style is active, and the one-line shower room is especially suitable for the pure form of bathroom decoration;



4. Good insulation in winter;



5. The bathroom will not be wet because the water vapor can be dried quickly.



Shower Room Styles



Today, people pursue the comfortableness; the design of the shower room gradually seeks the coordination of practicality and design aesthetics. More shower room styles are available, from the whole bathroom to the part items, incorporating more designers and ideas. Welleader Shower Room advocates personalized shower space, to create an aesthetic atmosphere of the bathroom, bringing better shower experience to end-users.



Depending on the size and shape of the bathroom, Wellaeder offers more choices to consumers, including a shape (screen), square, Quadrant shower enclosure , Diamond shape, and more.



1.One-line shower room: affordable and straightforward, suit for narrow bathroom width



The one-word type makes full use of the three-sided wall and one glass partition door to form a separate shower space, without a chassis or a water-blocking strip. The price is affordable, and the industrial applicability is exceptionally high.



2.Square shower room: suit for the large bathroom area



You can choose a rectangular shape shower room if your bathroom is large enough, it is more convenient to clean than other styles, but the condition is that the bathroom area is square and space is large enough.



3.Pentagonal shower room: suit for small bathroom with irregular corners



It is recommended to choose a diamond shape shower room to make full use of the edges of the hole to leave the passage of the outer area, which has a high area utilization rate and saves space.



4.Curved shower room: high-end fashion, can be customized



Many families like to customize the shower room. However, the shower room has some relatively standard sizes. The curved shower room belongs to this category. It is not suitable for non-standard products. It needs to be equipped with a suitable chassis. The lines are soft, and the model is unique. So it is more fashionable and high-end, but it is also more expensive.



About Welleader

Established in 2008, Zhongshan WeiChen Sanitary Ware Co.,LTD is a professional manufacturer and exporter that is concerned with the design, development and production of Shower Room. We are located in Zhongshan City, Which is One of the largest sanitary ware production bases in China with convenient transportation access. All of our products comply with international quality standards and are greatly appreciated in a variety of different markets throughout the world.



