New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2011 --phati’tude Literary Magazine is pleased to announce its open submission call for its upcoming Winter issue, ¿WHAT’S IN A NOMBRE? Writing Latin@ Identity in America, to be published February 2012. The issue will be guest edited by poet, editor, playwright, activist and educator, Nancy Mercado. The submission deadline is January 6, 2012. Writers and artists are encouraged to review submission guidelines and send in their work.



"¿WHAT’S IN A NOMBRE? Writing Latin@ Identity in America" sets out to investigate the evolution of the terms “Latino” and “Hispanic” and whether or not there is or ever was a group to which it applies without being reductive. The editors seek poetry, essays, interviews, short stories, translations and artwork that address the essential question: ¿Qué hay en un nombre? What’s in a name? ¿What’s in a nombre? The editors are particularly interested in works that investigate social protest and exploitation; the migratory experience; self-exploration or self-definition, including the exploration of myths and legends.



phati’tude Literary Magazine, established in 1997, is an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed quarterly magazine published by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a New York-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that promotes multicultural literature and literacy. It focuses on, but is not exclusively devoted to, the work of writers of African, Hispanic/Latino, Native American, Arab and Asian descent in an aim to provide a forum for quality works of diverse voices from around the globe.



phati’tude Literary Magazine is available for sale on Amazon.com and other online outlets. Library and institutional subscriptions are available through subscription services such as EBSCO, Basch Subscriptions, Inc., Wolper Subscription Services, Swets and HARRASSOWITZ.