New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2012 --phati'tude Literary Magazine, a quarterly print publication dedicated to publishing diverse works by multicultural writers, has recently published its Winter 2012 issue, "¿WHAT'S IN A NOMBRE? Writing Latin@ Identity in America," celebrating the literary works and achievements of Latino writers.



Guest edited by poet, editor, playwright, activist and educator, Nancy Mercado, ¿WHAT'S IN A NOMBRE? introduces readers to a wide range of literary works from a U.S. Latino perspective. Featuring a cavalcade of over 117 Latino poets, writers and artists, this 310-page book features riveting interviews of Esmeralda Santiago, Oscar Hijuelos, Nelly Rosario, Gary Soto, and Junot Diaz; book reviews, poetry, short stories, essays, artwork and much more.



Available on sale at Amazon.com and other online outlets, phati'tude Literary Magazine's goal is to increase cultural awareness while promoting reading and strengthening literacy. We hope you'll support us by spreading the word through emails, list serves or social media, so it can be widely read. Check out a preview at our website to get a taste of what's in store when you purchase this groundbreaking issue, which is not only a great teaching tool, it’s an excellent addition in anyone’s library collection. Also, if you're interested in organizing phati'tude-related events, including personal appearances, poetry readings, panel discussions and workshops, please don't hesitate to contact us at editor [at] phatitude.org.



While ¿WHAT'S IN A NOMBRE? is our gift to the Latino community -- wrapped in a bow -- it is a testament to Latino writers that should be read and shared by all. phati'tude Literary Magazine de la ayuda y ¿WHAT'S IN A NOMBRE? de la compra hoy. ¡Saludos y muchas gracias!



phati'tude Literary Magazine, established in 1997, is an award-winning, themed, quarterly published by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. phati'tude Literary Magazine features the best poetry, prose, short stories, translations, articles and interviews along with literary criticism, book reviews and biographical profiles by established and emerging poets, writers and artists. With a focus on writers of Native American, African, Hispanic/Latino, Arab and Asian descent, phati'tude Literary Magazine provides a forum for diverse voices and perspectives. We consider all writers multicultural.