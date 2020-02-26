Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Being a quite successful Pop-Rock singer-songwriter, recording artist, and live performer are certainly rewarding and Latinx star Stefni Valencia appreciates every moment of it. But in exciting news, her new album release "Soñando En Color" also reveals another inspiring and courageous side of Stefni's voice. Following up her popular debut "Obstáculos De Una Flor", not just the ever-present entertainment value but also the social consciousness of "Soñando En Color" is quite clear. In 2020 Stefni Valencia is coming into her own in more ways than one.



"Much of my new album is dedicated to the dreamers out there among my fans," commented the passionate artist. "I am living proof dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and follow your heart."



Highlights of the new album, which mixes fist-pumping anthems with songs that touch the soul, include "El Lobo" and "Es Así". "Es Asi" was recently described in a five-star review as, "a pop-rock unity anthem, fiercely urging communities across the board to stand tall and combat bigotry. A track filled with power, guided by a movement!" Is there any better time for compelling music with this vital message than now? Probably not and Stefni Valencia is proving she is the right woman to deliver it. So much so it is quite difficult not to fall in love with not just her music but with Stefni herself.



Complementing the album release, with other soon-to-be hits like "Colores" and "Sueña, are the visually stunning new videos directed by Philip Forteza. In every music video from "Soñando En Color", Stefni delivers an amazing performance that lets viewers and listeners come into her world and leave better for the experience.



The positive feedback from prestigious sources has been pouring in.



Música A Tope recently remarked, "Stefni Valencia is a multidisciplinary artist who hopes to gain pop-rock fans, through the usage of her powerful voice and artistic caliber."



For more information, be sure to visit www.stefnivalencia.com.



About Stefni Valencia

Stefni Valencia is an amazing Latinx Singer-Songwriter whose music speaks from the heart and speaks to the heart. By all accounts, Latinx pop-rock singer Stefni Valencia has a voice that only comes around a few times in a lifetime. Stefni Valencia is an inspiring woman. She has a great personality and a sincere smile that surprises in every note that her voice emits, as amazing as she is, thanks to the surprising power of her diaphragm and amazing talent as a songwriter and performer.



