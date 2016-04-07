Walnut, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --When it comes to success in the small business and marketing world, there's no doubt in the opinion of experts, that knowledge is power. Picking up the skills and inside information that can lead to better performance recently became easier, thanks to My Local Business Company who recently announced the launch of Clicks small business magazine. Clicks is focused on all ends of small business and marketing success and available as a free PDF download through the Google Play app store. The early response has been very enthusiastic.



"We couldn't be more excited about Clicks," commented a spokesperson from the company. "This is not only a way for us to give back to the small business and marketing community, but also a way to encourage positive dialogue and new win/win relationships to be formed. We aim to exceed expectations with each and every issue."



According to the company, every issue will focus on areas that small and local businesses will find very valuable. The content of Clicks is contributed by writers who are experts who have experienced real success in their industries. Some highlights of areas covered include: social media; local optimization; the ins and outs of mobile marketing; email marketing; and much more.



Clicks will be released on a monthly basis.