Launch of Male Dog Names Site to Help Pet Owners

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --A new pet naming site, www.maledognames.net has been launched to help dog owners choose the best possible name for their four legged friends. The main benefit of the site to customers is that it provides owners of male dogs with sources of inspiration when choosing a new pet name.



Maledognames.net was launched by Sarah Melvoy to compliment www.femaledognames.net to provide full coverage for pet owners. The site contains a wide range of boy dog names resources that owners can use including a giant alphabetical list of the best possible dog names, and sources of inspiration from arts and literature to movies and television. Maledognames.net also provides tips and advice on choosing cute, popular and unique dog names.



The site's owner, Sarah Melvoy says: "I launched maledognames.net to help owners of boy dogs come up with a unique boy dog name that both they and their dog can be proud of. A name that reflects their dog's personality, breed, size and color".



Since its launch, the site has helped many owners stuck for new pet names. For example, Melbourne dog owner Peter Wilson says: "I recently brought a chocolate Labrador pup into my family and I was torn between avoiding giving him a well-used clichéd name such as Fido and avoiding a name that was so off the wall that it becomes embarrassing."



"Then I came across maledognames.net", Wilson continues, "and followed the site's advice on choosing a name that reflects my puppy's personality. That got me inspired and decided to name him Dove because of his sweet and peaceful nature, as well as the fact it happens to be my favourite brand of chocolate bar!"



About Maledognames.net & Femaledognames.net

The sites were launched by Sarah Melvoy, a passionate pet owner who couldn't find an internet resource to find a name for her cute Labrador. So she decided to develop both sites with a mission to be the best and most trustworthy resource for dog names.



