Launch of Seers California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Compliant Cookie Consent Management Solution

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --Seers is delighted to announce the launch of our CCPA Compliant Cookie Consent Management Solution to enable companies to comply with CCPA regulations by implementing a Cookie Banner with an "Opt-Out" and "Do Not Sell" option to effectively manage consumers' consent on the sale of their personal data.



Under "section 1798.120 of the CCPA, if businesses are offering goods and services, and processing the data of California residents, they are required to provide easy access to a mechanism that enables them to opt-out of the sale of their personal data and a privacy policy with an outline of their rights under CCPA."



Seers offers many other market-leading solutions:



- Cookie Consent Management

- Data Privacy Staff eTraining

- Policies & Templates

- EU Representative Service

- GDPR & PECR Audits

- Cyber Secure

- Data Protection Officer (DPO) Advisor Service

- Cyber Security Advisor Service



Seers Co-Founder Zahra Shah mentions:



"Our Opt-Out Cookie Consent Management solution enables companies that have customers in California to effectively comply with CCPA regulations and prevent the distribution of customer data to third parties for marketing and advertising without their consent."



About Seers

Seers is the UK's leading data protection and privacy management platform for companies across the UK, Europe, and the US. Seers "one-stop-shop" data protection and privacy management platform is used by thousands of organisations to comply with the entire suite of data protection and privacy regulations (e.g. CCPA, GDPR, PECR, ePrivacy etc.) across the globe.



Media Contact:



Glenn Burgess

+44 800 699 0799

media@seersco.com

https://seersco.com