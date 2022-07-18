Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is helping homeowners add laundry rooms to their homes so that they will be more attractive to buyers in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Biscayne, and the surrounding areas. Since buying a home is a major investment for people, they would rather be able to do their own laundry in the comfort of their home rather than have to go to a laundromat.



From a survey done just a few years ago of nearly 4,000 first-time home buyers, an astonishing 91% of respondents said that they wanted a laundry room. And while it is tempting to just throw up a few cabinets and call it a laundry room, a little more thought should be put into the room.



The laundry room should be bright and the colors light to provide a feeling of clean and calm. Plus, it should have important features specific to the laundry room, such as a rod positioned between the upper cabinets for hanging shirts and other clothes, as well as counter space for folding laundry.



Additionally, homeowners will want a tall cabinet that can house an ironing board and cabinets above the machines where the different detergents and cleaners are. Essentially everything that you need to clean, press, and fold the laundry is located in this room.



From that same survey where a very high percentage indicated they wanted a laundry room, more than half of those people deemed a laundry room essential to a home and would not buy a house that didn't have a laundry room.



From that same survey where a very high percentage indicated they wanted a laundry room, more than half of those people deemed a laundry room essential to a home and would not buy a house that didn't have a laundry room.



