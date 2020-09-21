Laura Bratton Has Officially Launched Her Campaign for Irvine City Council

Laguna Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2020 --Bratton, an African American mother, former business owner, Family Manager, and activist, is running for Irvine City Council in Orange County, California. Laura Bratton understands the importance of a strong sense of community. Laura will advocate for fiscally responsible practices that ensure long-term financial sustainability for the City.



"I am running to represent every single person in every single corner of this city," she said. "I love the people that live here and I know that change is possible." The announcement came after weeks of speculation that she would be joining the group of city council candidates.



Over the years, Irvine has lost its sense of community and Laura, "will seek to return Irvine to its community roots, as well as bring the needed changes Irvine deserves." She will do this through clean air programs, the reduction of homelessness, and tackling police responsibility.



"I'm running for city council because I know that my fight is here, our fight is here," she said. "We need to change the lives of working people in our city."



Bratton has lived in Irvine for 18 years and chose Irvine as the community to raise her daughter in. She is passionate about assisting Irvine's senior community by volunteering to provide meals and companionship. The city of Irvine is her home.



"This is where I've always felt like myself, most like myself. It was true when I was younger and it's true now," she said.



"Her track record and drive to fight for safer streets and wage equality make her the proven leader we need to represent Irvine in the city council," said a local Irvine business owner.



Bratton is currently seeking volunteers for her campaign's grassroots campaign efforts as well as local endorsements.



Locals have shown Laura support in the Irvine community and she is hopeful to reach more locals in the closing weeks.



In a year where Irvine citizens are fighting economic and racial injustices, it is imperative on each one of us to elevate proven fighters. Laura represents the heart of Irvine, and the movement for a sense of community. A vote for Laura is a vote for change!



In addition to her political agenda, Bratton is committed to spearheading an aggressive and effective awareness program informing residents of the risks of COVID-19 and how a temporary slight change in behavior could result in lives saved. Strong communities, like Irvine, must look out for one another, especially in times like this.



For election information, call the Election Hot-line at 949-724-6159; Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.OCvote.com. Sign up for early voting or vote on Election Day, November 3rd, 2020.



For more information on Laura Bratton visit LauraBratton2020.org